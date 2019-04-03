

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final composite PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final composite PMI for March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen and the franc, it dropped against the pound. Against the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1225 against the greenback, 125.19 against the yen, 1.1202 against the franc and 0.8517 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX