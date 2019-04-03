Please be informed that The Drilling Company of 1972 will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 4 April 2019. ISIN: DK0061135753 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Drilling Company of 1972 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 41,532,112 shares (DKK 415,321,120) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large CAP -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 30,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Number of Transactions: 1,100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DRLCO -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170510 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table /230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Code Industry --------------- 0001 Oil & Gas --------------- Supersector Code Super Sector ------------------ 0500 Oil & Gas ------------------ A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S On 4 March 2019 A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S convened the Annual General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S. A proposal was the demerger of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S be completed by transfer of the drilling activities to a new company, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, which was established as part of the demerger. Last day of trading in A.P. Møller Mærsk A/S' shares including the drilling activities is 3 April 2019 and first day of trading A. P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' shares excluding drilling activities is 4 April 2019. Flush of orderbooks As a consequence of the above the following orderbooks will be flushed in post trade state on 3 April 2019: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A A.P. Møller - Mærsk B ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0010244425 DK0010244508 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name MAERSK A MAERSK B ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3200 3201 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717521