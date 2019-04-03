sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.205,00 Euro		+46,50
+4,01 %
WKN: 861837 ISIN: DK0010244508 Ticker-Symbol: DP4B 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.203,38
1.206,15
11:13
1.205,50
1.206,00
11:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B1.205,00+4,01 %