Solvay S.A.: Solvay publishes Annual Integrated Report and Report on Payment to Governments for the year 2018

Brussels, Wednesday April 3, 2019, 10:00 --- Solvay today publishes its third Annual Integrated Report. This report reflects our progress on an integrated management journey that began in 2012 when the Group introduced an integrated thinking approach to strengthen the connection between its businesses, sustainability and finance. It covers the year 2018, provides elements and reporting principles recommended by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and is elaborated following the guidance of World Business Council For Sustainable Development (WBCSD).
Our integrated approach is illustrated in the:
- "Understanding Solvay" section details the Group's new, streamlined business model. It also showcases shareholder engagement sharing the outcomes of these interactions and presents our new Sustainable Value Creation model.
- Management report which contains the Governance report, Risk Management report, Business review integrating the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) reconciliation, Extra-Financial Statements, Financial Statements, together with the Auditors' reports.
- Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index which is now fully integrated in the Annual report.
Access Solvay 2018 Annual Integrated Report: digital version (https://annualreports.solvay.com/2018/en/) - PDF version (https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/financial-reportingIntegrated-reports)
Solvay today also publishes its 2018 report on payment to governments. This document is available in the Financial Filings (https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/financial-reportingFinancial-filings) section of Solvay's website.
|Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end-markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its lightweighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources, and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality.
Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 27,000 employees in 62 countries. Net sales were €10.3 billion in 2018, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22%. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE (https://www.euronext.com/en/products/equities/BE0003470755-XBRU)) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris Bloomberg: SOLB.BB (https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/SOLB:BB) - Reuters: SOLB.BR (https://www.reuters.com/finance/stocks/overview/SOLB.BR)), and in the United States its shares (SOLVY (https://www.citiadr.idmanagedsolutions.com/stocks/profile.idms?cusip=834437303)) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.
Financial figures take into account the planned divestment of Polyamides.
|Media Relations
|Caroline (mailto:caroline.jacobs@solvay.com) Jacobs (mailto:caroline.jacobs@solvay.com)
|Victoria Binoche (mailto:vbinoche@apcoworldwide.com)
|+32 2 264 1530
| +33 1 44 94 86 72
|Investor Relations
|investor.relations@solvay.com
|Geoffroy Raskin (mailto:geoffroy.raskin@solvay.com)
|Jodi Allen (mailto:jodi.allen@solvay.com)
|Bisser Alexandrov (mailto:bisser.alexandrov@solvay.com)
|+32 2 264 2158
|+32 2 264 1540
|+1 6098604608
|+32 2 264 3687
