Imperial Capital, LLC: Imperial Capital Hires Three Managing Directors into its Global Corporate Credit Business in the UK

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital Group, LLC ("Imperial") announced today that its affiliate, Imperial Capital (International) LLP ("Imperial Capital International"), has recently hired three senior professionals to expand its London operations across multiple areas of its Global Corporate Credit Business. Simon Quinn joins in Sales, Alex Gutiérrez Rubino in Trading and Peter Kawada in Research, all at Managing Director level.



Simon Quinn joins Imperial Capital International's Institutional Sales Team with over 20 years of market experience, and was most recently a Managing Director at Barclays, managing the Dutch, Scandinavian, Italian, Swiss and Middle Markets credit sales teams. Mr. Quinn has worked across a range of platforms including Société Générale and Mitsubishi Trust International, and graduated from the University of Reading with a BA in Politics and International Relations.

Alex Gutiérrez Rubino joins Imperial Capital International's Credit Trading Team bringing experience in Credit, Structured Products and Asset Backed Securities. Most recently, Mr. Gutiérrez Rubino was a Managing Director at Stormharbour Securities, where he set-up a secondary trading business in Distressed Debt & Special Situations. Mr. Gutiérrez Rubino also spent time at Chalkhill Partners and Cheyne Capital Management as an analyst, portfolio manager and trader. Mr. Gutiérrez Rubino holds an MEng in Aeronautical Engineering and an MSc in Advanced Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College London.

Peter Kawada joins Imperial Capital International's Credit Sales & Trading Analysis Team to focus on European High Yield, Distressed and Event Driven situations. Most recently, Mr. Kawada was a Distressed Debt analyst at Jefferies International's European Credit desk, and previously he worked at The Seaport Group Europe and Yorvik Partners. Mr. Kawada graduated from Bates College with a BA in Psychology.

"We are very pleased to be able to announce these three key Managing Director level hires, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to hiring top senior professionals with extensive experience. This allows us to better serve our institutional clients and underscores our commitment to serving the institutional community and our long term commitment to our European operation, which now includes our recently-opened Milan branch," said Brian Robertson, Head of Imperial Capital International in Europe.

