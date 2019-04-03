sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,71 Euro		+0,11
+1,96 %
WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 Ticker-Symbol: B3N 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
03.04.2019 | 10:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 2

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")


Director/PDMR Shareholding

3 April 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Bonus Share Plan ("BSP")

Under the terms of the Company's annual bonus scheme, each Executive Director is required to acquire ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") with 20% of the total value of the bonus awarded to them.

Accordingly, on 1 April 2019, and pursuant to the rules of the Company's BSP, each of the undernoted PDMRs was notified of the number of Ordinary Shares acquired by them under the 2018 BSP ("BSP Awards").

Satisfaction of the BSP Awards will take place in accordance with the rules of the BSP.


Name
Share price
Number of Ordinary Shares
Total shareholding
following satisfaction of BSP Awards

Giles Wilson
488 pence
5,369
71,743

John Geddes
488 pence
4,021
62,902

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusInterim Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAward of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
488 pence5,369
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price


5,369


488 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-01
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCorporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAward of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
488 pence4,021
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price


4,021


488 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-01
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

For further information please contact:

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary

0131 225 8555


© 2019 PR Newswire