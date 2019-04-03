MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")



Director/PDMR Shareholding

3 April 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Bonus Share Plan ("BSP")

Under the terms of the Company's annual bonus scheme, each Executive Director is required to acquire ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") with 20% of the total value of the bonus awarded to them.

Accordingly, on 1 April 2019, and pursuant to the rules of the Company's BSP, each of the undernoted PDMRs was notified of the number of Ordinary Shares acquired by them under the 2018 BSP ("BSP Awards").

Satisfaction of the BSP Awards will take place in accordance with the rules of the BSP.



Name

Share price

Number of Ordinary Shares

Total shareholding

following satisfaction of BSP Awards

Giles Wilson

488 pence

5,369

71,743

John Geddes

488 pence

4,021

62,902

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Interim Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 488 pence 5,369 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price



5,369





488 pence e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 488 pence 4,021 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price



4,021





488 pence e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

For further information please contact:

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary

0131 225 8555