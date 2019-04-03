MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 2
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
3 April 2019
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
Bonus Share Plan ("BSP")
Under the terms of the Company's annual bonus scheme, each Executive Director is required to acquire ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") with 20% of the total value of the bonus awarded to them.
Accordingly, on 1 April 2019, and pursuant to the rules of the Company's BSP, each of the undernoted PDMRs was notified of the number of Ordinary Shares acquired by them under the 2018 BSP ("BSP Awards").
Satisfaction of the BSP Awards will take place in accordance with the rules of the BSP.
Name
Share price
Number of Ordinary Shares
Total shareholding
following satisfaction of BSP Awards
Giles Wilson
488 pence
5,369
71,743
John Geddes
488 pence
4,021
62,902
The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Interim Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
5,369
488 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's BSP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
4,021
488 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
For further information please contact:
John Geddes
Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary
0131 225 8555