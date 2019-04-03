Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments (REIL) has invited bids to set up 1.7 MW (AC) of grid-connected PV projects with battery storage in India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The projects - to be implemented on a turnkey basis on Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep) and Neil Island (Shaheed Dweep) - will be awarded through competitive bids, followed by a reverse auction.Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments (REIL) - a public sector enterprise under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise - has invited bids to set up of 1.7 MW (AC) of grid-connected PV projects ...

