In a recent briefing on Australia's renewables investment boom, BIS Oxford Economics estimates that solar and wind will attract AUD $20 billion ($14.2 billion) of private investment in fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019, spread across more than 70 projects. But the consultants warn that investment will slow beyond 2020, pointing to the upcoming Australian federal election as critically important for the future of the country's renewables pipeline.An energy policy vacuum is set to scare investors away beyond 2020, a new study claims. According to BIS Oxford Economics, construction work on renewable ...

