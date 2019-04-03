

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Banco Santander, S.A., (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) announced Wednesday its strategic plan for the medium term to drive growth and increase profitability by accelerating digitalisation, improving operational performance and continuing to improve capital allocation.



As part of the new plan, the bank will invest over 20 billion euros in digital and technology over the next four years, improving and personalising customer experiences to further increase customer loyalty, while lowering its cost of delivery.



At its Investor Day in London, the company presents plans detailing how it will deliver on its strategy for the medium term.



The company reaffirmed key financial targets including achieving an underlying return on tangible equity of 13-15% and a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 11-12%. The Group also plans to improve its efficiency ratio to below 45% and increase its dividend payout ratio to 40-50%.



Santander further said it expects to extract and create significant value from digitalisation and global platforms, which will grow the top-line and generate cost savings. The company will accelerate the development of its high growth 'speedboat' businesses, which will enable the Group to test new solutions and compete in the open market for new customers.



