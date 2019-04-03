ASIT's FY18 preliminary results were dominated by the initiation of the second Phase III study of gp-ASIT+ where randomisation is now complete. The company's FY18 operating loss increased slightly to €12.8m compared to FY17. R&D comprised the bulk of operating expense at €10.9m and included €9.9m on the Phase III study. Cash at the end of FY18 and March 19 was €8.5m and €5.9m, respectively, while the previously announced convertible note offering should extend the cash runway from Q319 until Q320.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...