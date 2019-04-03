BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the April Issue of the Supply Chain Digital

NORWICH, England, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media , the innovative-focused Norfolk-based digital media firm, has published its latest issue of Supply Chain Digital .

This month's cover features global railway behemoth Deutsche Bahn. Supply Chain Digital sends Sean Galea-Pace to Berlin to sit down with Uwe Günther, Chief Procurement Officer, as he discusses the procurement methods his company has utilised amidst a significant digital transformation.

Also in this month's issue is Supply Chain Digital's interview with Tom Derry, CEO of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), which explores how supplier relationship management remains crucial in the evolving digital landscape. "We're moving into an era where innovation and collaboration between the OEMs and the suppliers is more recognised as a source of value," he says.

Elsewhere, Simon Mardle, Retail Supply Chain Principal at Capgemini, tells Supply Chain Digital how the success of digital transformation journeys starts with leadership recognising the value of data and a "single source of truth".

With the likes of Apple, Mercedes-Benz and Ford investing heavily into blockchain technology, Eric Piscini, CEO of Citizens Reserve, looks at the current and future landscape of blockchain in the supply chain.

Our top 10 this month looks at the supply chain management and logistics qualifications to watch out for.

Don't forget to check out the magazine's exclusive reports with Coupa Software, Cirque du Soleil and more.

Click here to read the full issue.

About:

Supply Chain Digital is an innovative, forward thinking 'Digital Community' aimed at providing Procurement & Supply Chain professionals with industry leading news, analysis, features and reports about the world's biggest supply chains.

Supply Chain Digital showcases the very latest supply chain and procurement trends by featuring insights from 'Thought Leaders' across the globe who are implementing 'transformations' inside large-scale organizations.

For more information, visit https://www.supplychaindigital.com/ or follow us on Twitter @SupplyChainD.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace. We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

