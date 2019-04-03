Linius boosts global reach with admission to Microsoft Co-Sell Program

- Global Microsoft sales-force now well incentivized to sell Linius solutions

- Represents major advancement in Linius - Microsoft partnership

- Significant milestone in Linius channel go-to-market strategy

LONDON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) - the only cloud-based solution that transforms static video into hyper-personalized video experiences with its world-first Video Virtualization Engine (VVE) - has been granted 'co-sell' status with Microsoft globally.

Microsoft sales teams around the world will be compensated for selling Linius solutions to Microsoft's vast customer base and beyond. Microsoft account team members book 10 percent of the annualized revenue charged by Linius for any sale involving their customer accounts - regardless of the value of the Azure component involved.

Microsoft sales representatives and partners are incentivized and enabled to sell a range of Linius solutions, including: hyper-personalization solutions, services via Linius' SaaS platform, and Linius' upcoming self-deployable Search and Assembly Application.

Co-sell is a global status. Microsoft sales representatives worldwide can see that Linius is a co-sell partner in the AppSource and Azure Marketplaces.

Microsoft's Corporate VP of Growth and Ecosystem, Charlotte Yarkoni, described the Microsoft Co-Sell Program as "connecting both start-ups and other partners to enterprise customers through Microsoft's worldwide salesforce and channel".

From July 2017 to June 2018, Microsoft generated more than 11,000 co-sell wins with partners, equating to roughly US$5 billion in contract value through its channel.

To be approved for the Microsoft Co-Sell Program, Linius had to:

Prove a compelling solution, and publish it on AppSource and Azure Marketplaces



Provide details of three quotable active customer solutions



Show substantial usage of Azure services for its solution



Provide sales enablement and marketing materials to Microsoft

"Acceptance to the Microsoft Co-Sell Program represents a major step forward in our relationship with Microsoft," said Linius VP Partners and Alliances, Stephen Pech. "Microsoft is investing heavily behind the co-sell program, which is generating impressive results. We are excited to be a part of it and will now proactively target Microsoft partners to resell our technology."

The announcement builds on Linius' Microsoft partnership, which includes product integration with Azure Video Indexer, and listings on Microsoft's AppSource and Azure Marketplaces.

About Linius Technologies Limited:

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) has invented and patented the Video Virtualization Engine (VVE), which is available on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud.

Amazon, Microsoft and IBM are investing billions in virtualizing 'video services' (technologies) and Artificial Intelligence in the cloud. It is arguably the biggest battle on the internet, given that video accounts for nearly 80 percent of internet traffic.

Only Linius can expose the data that makes up the video file, making cumbersome video as flexible as all other forms of data. Accessing the data within the video file is the missing link for video cloud service providers, creating unparalleled value across the internet video industry.

Linius' VVE-powered Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution enables anyone to instantly search the data within video, from across an infinite number of sources, and automatically assemble the results in a single stream on-the-fly. No human hands required.

Linius is revolutionizing the way organizations and individuals across the globe produce, deliver and consume video, enabling previously impossible hyper-personalized video experiences.

It's a breakthrough set to disrupt entire multi-billion-dollar industries. Linius is initially focused on delivering its Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution to six core markets: News and Media, Sports Broadcasters and Rights Holders, Education, Corporate Communications, Security and Defense, and Sports Betting.

For more on Linius Technologies, visit www.linius.com

