

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, as optimism about U.S.-China trade talks helped investors shrug off concerns surrounding Brexit.



The mood was brightened after the Financial Times reported that the U.S. and China have resolved most of the outstanding issues and are drawing closer to a final trade agreement.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are due to resume talks with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He today.



China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.22 percent to 3,216.30, a more than one-year high, with sentiment aided by signs of economic recovery and progress in trade talks.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 1.25 percent at 29,986. 39. The private sector in Hong Kong continued to contract in March, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a PMI score of 48.0, down from 48.4 in February.



Japanese shares advanced on renewed optimism over ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The Nikkei average climbed 207.90 points or 0.97 percent to 21,713.21, led by shipping companies and machinery makers.



The broader Topix index closed 0.63 percent higher at 1,621.77. Kawasaki Kisen jumped 5.6 percent and Fanuc added 2.7 percent.



Japan Display soared 6.3 percent on reports saying that it would supply organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for the Apple Watch later this year,



Market heavyweight Fast Retailing gained 5.4 percent after reporting strong monthly sales for March.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in March, albeit at a slightly lower pace, with a services PMI score of 52.0. That's down from 52.3 in February.



Australian markets ended notably higher as upbeat retail sales and trade data boosted sentiment.



Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$4.801 billion in February, a government report showed. That beat expectations for a surplus of A$3.70 billion.



Retail sales in the country rose 0.8 percent month on month in February, beating estimates for an increase of 0.3 percent, while the services sector in Australia contracted at a slightly slower rate in March, separate reports showed.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 42.60 points or 0.68 percent to 6,285 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 40.90 points or 0.65 percent at 6,368.70.



Healthcare stocks led the surge after the conservative government announced record healthcare spending in the pre-poll budget. CSL gained 1.1 percent and Cochlear advanced 0.8 percent.



Mining stocks also gained ground as iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped to a record. BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group all rose around 2 percent.



New Zealand shares slipped into the red after having touched new record highs on expectations that interest rates will go lower. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 19.09 points or 0.19 percent to 9,939.26.



South Korea's Kospi average climbed 1.2 percent to 2,203.27 while India's Sensex was marginally higher on hopes for an RBI rate cut at Thursday's meeting.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight after a three-day surge as durable goods orders data disappointed and a profit warning from Walgreens Boots hit the pharma sector.



The Dow slid 0.3 percent while the S&P 500 ended little changed and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX