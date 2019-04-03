Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Navn DK0030404967 Tresu FRN 2022 Tresu Investment Holding is given observation status, because the company's bondholders have received an invitation to tender their bonds for purchase by Goldcup 18422 AB. According to rule 2.1.5 in Rules for issuers of bonds the exchange may decide to place a company's financial instruments in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 3 April 2019. For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717555