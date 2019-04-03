Animal Feed Additives Market Size Worth $47.32 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal feed additives market size is expected to reach USD 47.32 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Focus on improving overall feed yield has been a critical factor for the surge in feed additives demand. Increasing the consumption of meat and milk products as a source of protein and other essential nutrients is expected to further fuel the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region. Countries, particularly India and China are anticipated to witness remarkable growth in the next seven years

Poultry, with a market share of more than 38% by volume, emerged as the largest livestock segment in the past

The animal feed additives market is partially consolidated and competitive, with the presence of major global players

Some of the key companies are AFB International; Alltech, Kemin Industries Inc.; Evonik; DuPont; DSM; Nutreco N.V.; Archer Daniels Midland; and Cargill; among others.

Read 128 page research report with TOC on "Animal Feed Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes, Antioxidants), By Livestock, And Segment Forecast, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-additives-market

Feed additives are considered an integral part of animal feed. Additives act as a catalyst that help disease prevention in animals, improve weight gain, vitamin intake, feed digestion, and conversion; thereby enhancing the quality of meat production. This factor is anticipated to propel the global demand over the forecast period.

The animal feed additives must comply with Regulation (EC) 999/2001, Regulation (EU) 142/2011, and Regulation (EC) 1069/2009. The production order in the installation should be predefined complying with the standards laid by the regulatory bodies. In addition, the production order must be registered and defined as these will be taken into consideration during transferring the formulation up to production.

Saponins and tanins are gaining wide acceptance from animal feed additives market. In ruminant animals, the most important applications of tanins are to control intestinal parasites, pathogenic bacteria load, and animal pasture bloat. Strong protein affinity of tanins contributes towards reducing protein degradation which further helps improve production efficiency and protein utilization in the rumen.

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal feed additives market on the basis of product, livestock, and region:

- Animal Feed Additives Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Vitamin A



Vitamin E



Vitamin B



Vitamin C



Other

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Tryptophan



Lysine



Methionine



Threonine



Others

Feed Enzymes

Phytase



Non-Starch Polysaccharides & Others

Feed Acidifiers

Others

- Animal Feed Additives Livestock Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Pork/Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Others

- Animal Feed Additives Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

