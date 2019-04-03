

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Wednesday, with signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and strong services sector data from China boosting sentiment.



Investors also reacted positively to reports suggesting that British Prime Minister Theresa May might ask the EU to delay Brexit again.



The benchmark DAX was up 157 points or 1.34 percent at 11,911 in opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.



Automakers were moving higher, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rising 1-2 percent.



Auto parts supplier Continental advanced 2.6 percent on saying it would stick to plans to list its powertrain division.



Media company Prosiebensat jumped 4.4 percent on the buzz that it may be among the possible candidates for a cross-border deal with Italian broadcaster Mediaset.



In economic releases, Eurozone PMI services was revised up from 52.7 to 53.3 in March, while the region's retail sales grew 0.4 percent in February versus 0.3 percent growth expected.



