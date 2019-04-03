Telkonet, Inc.: Telkonet Completes Intelligent Energy Management Deployment for Stunning Red Frog Beach Resort in Panama

Industry Leader in Automation Integrations Expands HVAC Compatibility Portfolio

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB: TKOI) (the "Company" or "Telkonet"), creator of the EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize comfort, energy efficiency and guest experience in support of the emerging Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it has completed a brand new native integration with the new Samsung ductless minisplit HVAC platform. Through integrating Telkonet's EcoSmart energy management platform natively with Samsung ductless minisplit, the Red Frog Beach Resort is able to ensure its' ecological leadership and natural wonder while guaranteeing guest comfort and exceptional experience.

As the only Green Globe Certified Resort in Panama, the Red Frog Beach Resort is an ecological wonder providing astonishing views and natural beauty. Thirty miles off the Caribbean side of Costa Rica, the isles of Bocas del Toro in Panama offer the combination of upscale villas, stunning beaches and nature at its very finest. By selecting Telkonet's EcoSmart energy management platform, Red Frog Beach Resort reinforces its' dedication to environmental stewardship and appreciation. The Red Frog Beach Sustainability plan commits to preserving 80% of the island property forever, providing 20% of its' power with sustainable energy, implementing various conservation projects, reforesting cattle lands, and improving the lives of those living in the island community through a Non-profit foundation and volunteer-led projects.

Telkonet supports properties like Red Frog Beach Resort through the implementation of an energy efficient platform with a focus on user comfort and sustainable environments. Through built-in humidity monitoring and control, EcoSmart ensures a property's enduring beauty as well as outstanding guest experiences. By targeting guest comfort, beach-goers experience the vacation of their dreams while EcoSmart intelligently manages the sustainable experience. Red Frog Beach Resort's selection of Telkonet's EcoSmart energy management platform continues to extend Telkonet's leadership in intelligent hospitality automation and guest comfort.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB: TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the Company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. Vertical markets that benefit from EcoSmart products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, WI. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com .

