Global De-oiled Lecithin Market Worth $396,526.4 Thousand by 2025 at 12.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for organic food products across the globe, inclination toward weight loss, and surge in demand for convenience food with nutritional content drive the growth in the global de-oiled lecithin market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "De-oiled Lecithin Market by Form (Powdered, and granulated) Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, and Egg), Application (Food (Bakery Products, Confectionery products, Convenience Food, and Dairy & Frozen Desserts), Feed, and Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025." The report offers an extensive analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, key segments, and competitive scenario. According to the report, the global de-oiled lecithin market garnered $152,906.4 thousand in 2017, and is expected to reach $396,526.4 thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.4 % from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in demand for organic food products across the globe, inclination toward weight loss, and surge in demand for convenience food with nutritional content drive the growth in the market. However, environmental threats related to genetically modified food hinder the market growth globally. On the other hand, increase in demand for label-friendly products among customers and advantages related to neutral color and flavor create new opportunities in the industry.

Granulated segment to be a lucrative segment

Based on form, the granulated segment held the major market share in 2017, contributing for nearly 85% of the total share and is estimated to maintain its lead during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to presence of essentially ready nutraceutical that provide nutritional benefits to consumers.

Soy segment to maintain its dominance by 2025

On the basis of source, the soy segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2025. This is due to its benefits related to faster recovery from illness and raising survival rate. Moreover, it prevents fattening of liver in poultry feed. However, the sunflower segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to better safety offered and hypoallergenic nature in comparison to other de-oiled lecithin.

Food segment to lead throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the food segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment would register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in health awareness among consumers and application in improving cardiovascular health and digestion.

Asia-Pacific to be lucrative segment

Asia-Pacific contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominating position throughout the forecast period. This region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in health awareness among consumers, and demand for natural and green foods in the region.

Leading market players

Key market players analyzed in the research include Cargill, Inc., Clarkson Grain Company, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Austrade Inc., GIIAVA India Pvt. Ltd., Amitex Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Bunge Limited, DowDupont, Novastell Essential Ingredients, and Stern-Wywiol Gruppe.

