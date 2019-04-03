Broker Renowned for its Competitive Pricing Eliminates Tiers Above 0.05% for All Currencies

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IEX: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced that it lowered its European stock commission rates for the company's tiered commission schedule effective April 1, 2019.

"Interactive Brokers is already known for its ultra-low commission rates," said Jon Chait, Chief Operating Officer at Interactive Brokers. "We have now eliminated the most expensive tiers above 0.05% for all 23 currencies we enable clients to trade in."

As of April 1:

For EUR, CHF, PLN, ILS and HUF-denominated products commissions for all Monthly Trade Values up to EUR 50,000,000 are now 0.050% (5 basis points).

In the United Kingdom, commissions on all Monthly Trade Values up to GBP 40,000,000 are now 0.050% (5 basis points).

The new commissions for European stocks can be viewed here: https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/index.php?f=1590&p=stocks2

All exchange, clearing and regulatory fees will continue to be passed through with no markup. There are no changes to the order minimums or maximums, flat rate commissions and commissions for Norway or Sweden, where commissions already start at 0.050%.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 120 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the lowest cost according to Barron's Best Online Brokers review, February 25, 2019. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

