Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA will be held on Wednesday 24 April 2019 at 12:30 (CEST), at the Company's office in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

The board of directors does not propose a dividend for 2018.

The notice, including agenda for the General Meeting is attached. The notice will be sent to shareholders on 3 April 2019.

All documents regarding the Annual General Meeting are available at https://www.hexagongroup.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

HEX_AGM Notice ENG (http://hugin.info/132600/R/2240570/883427.pdf)

HEX_AGM Notice NOR (http://hugin.info/132600/R/2240570/883428.pdf)



