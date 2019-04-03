Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA will be held on Wednesday 24 April 2019 at 12:30 (CEST), at the Company's office in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.
The board of directors does not propose a dividend for 2018.
The notice, including agenda for the General Meeting is attached. The notice will be sent to shareholders on 3 April 2019.
All documents regarding the Annual General Meeting are available at https://www.hexagongroup.com/investors/annual-general-meeting
For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com
Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.
For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com
