

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving in a narrow range on Wednesday and the pound gained some lost ground after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would ask the EU for a 'short' extension to the Article 50.



Investors were also digesting survey data from IHS Markit showing that U.K. service sector shrunk for the first time in over two-and-a-half years in March.



The CIPS/IHS Markit services PMI fell to 48.9 from 51.3 in February, as domestic political uncertainty damped demand amid labor shortages. Economists had expected a score of 51.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,394 in opening deals after rallying 1 percent the previous day.



Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta climbed 1-2 percent on U.S.-China trade optimism.



Insurers were gaining ground, with Prudential rising 1.7 percent and Old Mutual adding 2.2 percent.



Luxury goods maker Burberry Group slumped 4 percent on concerns over fluctuations in currency markets.



ITE Group gained 2 percent. Ahead of its interim results, the company said that its performance during the six months ended March was in line with management expectations.



Online trading firm CMC Markets lost 3.6 percent after a profit warning.



