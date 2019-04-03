Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX) 03-Apr-2019 / 10:56 GMT/BST London, UK, 3 April 2019 *Edison issues outlook on Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX)* Telix Pharmaceuticals has added significant value by acquiring ANMI, the developer of its TLX591-CDx prostate cancer imaging kit and underlying 'cold kit' technology. It also announced plans to accelerate its TLX591 prostate cancer therapeutic into Phase III, based on a third-party review of clinical data that formed part of the Atlab acquisition in September. Following the ANMI acquisition we increase our valuation to A$380m (vs A$303m) or A$1.74 per share (vs A$1.43 per share). FDA agreement to the TLX591 Phase III design would likely prompt a further valuation uplift. We lift our valuation to A$380m (vs A$303m) or A$1.74/share (vs A$1.43/share). We have revised our model for the ANMI acquisition and the resultant move to 100% of global rights to TLX591-CDx (vs the prior US-only JV). We assume ex-US sales will match our US peak sales forecast of US$80m and an operating profit margin (before royalties) of 35% in the US and 25% in other territories. We will review our valuation if Telix gains FDA agreement to progress TLX591 to Phase III. Click here [1] to view the full report.

