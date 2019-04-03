Skin Care Industry Drives Demand for Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate: Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent Fact.MR study, over 40,000 tons of sodium cocoyl isethionate are expected to be sold in 2019 with increasing adoption of the chemical compound as a surfactant in personal care and home care products to emerge as a vital factor for healthy market growth.

The study opines that skin care products will continue to remain at the forefront of sodium cocoyl isethionate demand throughout the forecast period on the back of burgeoning demand for organic and natural goods in the personal care market. Derived from coconut oil, sodium cocoyl isethionate exhibits high foaming ability and mildness towards the skin making the chemical an efficient and eco-friendly alternative to sulfate-based surfactants. Additionally, its structure makes it an efficient emulsifier which clings to dirt and efficiently clears it off surfaces irrespective of the nature of water it is used with. Its efficient cleaning action coupled with moisture retention is finding widespread usage in the production of syndet bars.

With consumer expectations constantly on the rise, skin care product manufacturers are leveraging the benefits offered by sodium cocoyl isethionate to gain a competitive edge in the market. In addition, sodium cocoyl isethionate manufacturers are combining various surfactants with the chemical compound to meet the growing needs of the skin care products market. Intensifying research towards modifying the structure of the compound to improve its efficiency and performance is likely to further fuelling the adoption of sodium cocoyl isethionate as a surfactant in skin care products with global sales expected to surpass 21,000 tons in 2019.

Aggressive Marketing and Burgeoning E-commerce Sales to Augment Market Proliferation

Sensing the shifts in consumer pattern, manufacturers are focusing on leveraging innovative digital marketing strategies to appeal to a wider consumer base. Use of social media platforms and influencers for product promotions is gaining momentum among market players. Personal care product manufacturers are increasingly leveraging the platform to extend their consumer base and improve their profit margins. According to the study, social medial platforms are likely to emerge strongly as a potent avenue of hair and skin care products in the foreseeable future. These broader trends are likely to provide an impetus to the demand for sodium cocoyl isethionate.

The Fact.MR study opines that both local and leading personal care products manufacturers are extending their sales network using e-commerce platforms. According to a report by the United Nations, the total revenue generated from e-commerce sales was estimated to be over US$ 25 billion. E-commerce platforms are expected to help personal care product companies gain penetration in the market and bolster sales of these products. Widespread consumer acceptance of the platform, companies are increasingly leveraging reaching out to consumers demanding personal care products with natural ingredients. With access to an extensive network of consumers, manufacturers are increasingly including the use of sodium cocoyl isethionate -based surfactants in their products to maximize their profits.

Sustainability - a Key Determinant of Success

Growing consumer interest in ethical and environmentally-friendly products is a key trend impacting the performance of the market. In addition to the use of natural surfactants in products, companies are increasingly labeling them as zero waste producers to further capitalize on the sustainability trend. Use of minimum biodegradable packaging for home and personal care products to promote sustainability is emerging as a novel marketing technique to lure in consumers.

Further, the introduction of innovative personal care products such as bath bombs which require surfactants with superior foaming properties is another vital factor estimated to fuel the uptake of sodium cocoyl isethionate.

The Fact.MR report tracks the sodium cocoyl isethionate market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the sodium cocoyl isethionate market is projected to grow at 3.7% CAGR through 2028.

