U.K.-based Foresight will sell electricity from two 5 MW solar plants near Toledo to a unit of French steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.The Foresight Solar Fund has secured another 10-year, fixed-rate PPA in Spain. The U.K. private equity firm said the deal relates to two 5 MW PV plants near Toledo, in the central part of the country. The Escalonilla Norte y Escalonilla Sur solar facilities, which are connected to the grid, will become operational in the second quarter of this year. They will provide power at an undisclosed price to Luxembourg-based ...

