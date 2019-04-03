

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares rose on Wednesday to extend gains for the fourth straight session, as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and a survey showed activity in China's services sector picked up to a 14-month high in March.



Closer home, Eurozone PMI services was revised up from 52.7 to 53.3 in March, while the region's retail sales grew 0.4 percent in February versus 0.3 percent growth expected.



Separately, survey data from IHS Markit showed that U.K. service sector shrunk for the first time in over two-and-a-half years in March.



Traders also watched Brexit headlines, with reports suggesting that British Prime Minister Theresa May will ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline to 'break the logjam' in Parliament.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7 percent at 387.76 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Tuesday.



The German DAX was rallying 1.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.7 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower as the pound benefited from the latest round of Brexit discussions. .



Banking group Banco de Sabadell SA jumped 4.5 percent on news it may sell part of its non-core businesses.



Swiss drug major Roche Holding shed nearly 1 percent after it withdrew its premerger notification and report form under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act in connection with the pending acquisition of Spark.



Banco Santander rallied 2 percent after it unveiled an additional €1.2bn of cost cuts.



Automakers BMW, Renault and Peugeot were up around 2 percent as tariff worries eased.



German auto parts supplier Continental advanced 3.2 percent on saying it would stick to plans to list its powertrain division.



Media company Prosiebensat jumped 4.6 percent on the buzz that it may be among the possible candidates for a cross-border deal with Italian broadcaster Mediaset.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX