Sprout Tiny Homes: Sprout Announces Collaboration with Utopian Villas

PUEBLO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. (OTC PINK: STHI), an industry leader in designing, manufacturing, and developing state-of-the-art Zero Energy ready homes announced today that it has collaborated with Utopian Villas to debut an enhanced line of tiny homes on wheels. This collaboration is centered around Utopian Villas granting Sprout the rights to manufacture the floor plans and designs of Utopian Villa's RVIA Certified Park Models in the Colorado market. Utopian Villas has been a leader of the industry for the past 4 years providing high quality, custom tiny homes. With Utopian Villas unique designs and Sprouts production facility located in Pueblo, CO the goal of both companies is that the collaboration will focus on new technology integration around HVAC systems, zero energy ready home certification and increasing loft headroom. The collaboration leverages both companies strengths in design, technology and manufacturing capacity that will be delivered to commercial clients in Colorado that demand cutting edge design and technology in the expanding small home market.

Utopian Villas line of Park Models and Tiny Homes are nothing in comparison to the industry standard. Aside from its unique architectural designs these Villas are loaded with amenities never before seen in a Tiny Home or Park Model! Originating from Wisconsin it was only right that Utopian Villas created the only true four-season unit on the market, giving its customers the option to comfortably live in their villas no matter what the outside elements may be. Features such as upper and lower decks off the master bedroom or full body jets in the walk-in shower are just a few reasons UV ranks in a class of its own.

Utopian Villas is excited for this collaboration and feel that there is no better company to be working with on this venture other than Sprout Tiny Homes, headquartered in Colorado which many consider the birthplace of the "Tiny House Movement". Between Utopian Villas unique designs and Sprouts manufacturing capabilities, the two companies are eager to change the building industry together! Utopian Villas will be featuring all its designs and plans as a vendor in the upcoming Small Build & Construction Technology Conference which has partnered with the National Hardware Show this year and will take place May 7-9th, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Utopian Villas:

With a factory located in Oak Creek Wisconsin and Spicewood Texas, Utopian Villas, a sister company of Vertical Works, Inc launched into the park model and tiny house industry in early 2015. Vertical Works has been a successful custom modular home manufacture since its doors opened back in 2006. Building some of the most unique handcrafted homes in the Midwest Vertical Works gained its reputation as a leader in the industry for its quality and customization. Building tiny homes and park models is something owners Justin Kreger, Eric Kurzynski, and Kelly Green had been thinking about for several years. With the "Tiny House Movement" rapidly growing throughout the United States the time had come to begin their dream of building tiny.

About Sprout Tiny Homes:

Sprout Tiny Homes is a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of high-quality, zero energy ready homes with chemical-free interiors. Sprout homes are built with modern building practices including structural insulated panels resulting in stronger, greener and truer homes. Sprout focuses exclusively on building commercial grade tiny homes to satisfy the growing demand for affordable housing communities, employee housing, overnight hotel/resort markets and homes for disabled and exceptional people. Using sustainable building materials where possible and pushing the boundaries of design and energy efficiencies are key attributes of Sprout homes. We manufacture tiny homes on wheels up to 400 sq. ft. and homes on foundations up to 1700 sq. ft. of living space. For more information on the company, visit http://sprouttinyhomes.com.

