Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 02-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 372.37p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.52p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---