Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 02-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1835.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 1857.78p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1789.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 1812.06p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---