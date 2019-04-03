Adam Scott Partners with Swing Index, the First Artificial Intelligence Technology For Your Golf Swing

The Swing Index Now Available

GOLD COAST, Australia, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Masters Tournament Champion Adam Scott, winner of 28 professional tournaments and former world number-one golfer, today announced his partnership with Swing Index - the first artificial intelligence technology that enables millions of golfers to improve their golf swing. The groundbreaking Swing Index app provides every golfer a two-way interaction between student and coach creating a solid and necessary foundation on which to facilitate game improvement.

Adam Scott remarked, "When you improve someone's golf swing, golf becomes more enjoyable and people play more. This app ticks all those boxes and then some."

Phil Scott, CEO of The Adam Scott Company and PGA Professional, remarked, "SwingAI allows instructors to raise their earning potential by enabling them to coach multiple players anywhere in the world. For players, it provides a world-class swing coach anywhere, anytime, at an affordable price. It's game-changing technology."

Rick Geritz, CEO of SwingAI, commented, "The swing index will become the measure for the quality of your golf swing, just like the USGA handicap is the measure for your score. This metric is the first of its kind, right on your mobile device"

Players can download Swing Index on the App Store or Google Play and sign up for their Swing Index.

About The Swing Index

Golf instruction has changed forever. Your mobile phone camera is now your golf coach and golf instruction is now about you, your goals, your swing, and your schedule. SwingAI provides you with an AI-driven two-way, on-demand golf instruction experience from the world's top golf instructors, anytime, anywhere. Your golf swing is personally analysed and assessed producing a custom lesson plan and interactive teaching experience to help achieve your golf potential. The Swing Index is developed by SwingAI.