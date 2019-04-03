sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 3

3 April 2019

Rightmove plc

Director's Declaration

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') has been informed that Peter Williams, non-executive director, was appointed Chairman of the Board of Superdry plc on 2 April 2019.

As previously announced, Peter Williams will not stand for re-election and will retire from the Board of Rightmove at the next Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2019.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Contact:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

Telephone 01908 712058


