RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration

3 April 2019

Rightmove plc

Director's Declaration

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') has been informed that Peter Williams, non-executive director, was appointed Chairman of the Board of Superdry plc on 2 April 2019.

As previously announced, Peter Williams will not stand for re-election and will retire from the Board of Rightmove at the next Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2019.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

