RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 3
3 April 2019
Rightmove plc
Director's Declaration
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') has been informed that Peter Williams, non-executive director, was appointed Chairman of the Board of Superdry plc on 2 April 2019.
As previously announced, Peter Williams will not stand for re-election and will retire from the Board of Rightmove at the next Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2019.
This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.
Contact:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
Telephone 01908 712058