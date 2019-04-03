City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Directorate Change Intended Appointment

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd

Headline: Appointment of New Directors

The Company wishes to announce the intended appointment of Heather MacCallum and Stuart McMaster as non-executive directors, subject to the necessary regulatory clearances being received from the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

A further announcement will be made to confirm their appointments.

Ms MacCallum is currently non-executive director of Kedge Capital Fund Management Limited and a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited and Jersey Water. Ms MacCallum has also been appointed as non-executive director of Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited, with effect from 24 April 2019.

She is a Chartered Accountant and spent twenty years (15 years as a partner) with KPMG's financial services practice in the Channel Islands and has extensive experience of the audits of a large number of Jersey and Guernsey listed and unlisted entities.

Ms MacCallum does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Mr McMaster was Investment Director of Fixed Income at Alliance Trust Investments until 2016, prior to this Head of Multi Asset Bond Fund Management at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership.

He provides consultancy investment advisory services to Anderson Strathern Asset Management and coaches the CEOs of charities via the charity Pilotlight. He is a member of The Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment.

Mr McMaster does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

3 April 2019

