Calliditas Therapeutics to Present at the Needham Healthcare Conference

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that Renée Aguiar-Lucander, the company's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 4:10 p.m. ET at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

A live and archived webcast of the Needham presentation will be available on the company's website www.calliditas.se under the section financial reports and presentations. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13:00 CET on April 3, 2019.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics aims to take Nefecon through a global Phase 3 study to commercialization. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Widell

Head of Communications

Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com

Telephone +46-703-11-99-60

