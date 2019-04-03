sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.04.2019 | 13:46
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Quarterly Disclosure

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Quarterly Disclosure

PR Newswire

London, April 3

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc
Quarterly Disclosure - 03 April 2019
In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc announces that, as at 29 March 2019, it had no investments in such other investment companies.
For further information, please contact:
Diane Miller
Company Secretary and Head of Funds Administration, SVM Asset Management Ltd
0131 718 5618

© 2019 PR Newswire