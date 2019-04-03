CASI continues to execute on its strategy to commercialize a portfolio of US-approved drugs in China. It recently received clinical trial authorization (CTA) from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for Marqibo and Zevalin, and established a distribution partnership for Evomela, which it expects to launch mid-2019. However, estimates for entecavir and TDF have been tempered due to a new procurement scheme in China, which is driving down the prices of certain drugs.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...