CROP's Tenant Brands Hempire and Evolution now Available in 40 Retail Locations With Over 100 Available SKU's

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) has been advised by its tenant brand sales team that the Hempire and Evolution brands are now available in 40 retail locations, mostly along the coastal cities of Washington.

The flower is available in eight different strains across seven sizes with concentrates being made available in five different concentrates across 20 separate strains giving the retail locations over 100 SKUS to offer their consumers.

The Washington market for 2018, according to Statista.com, was a $534.06 Million market with RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi writing: 'The legal cannabis category [in the U.S.] is set to grow at a 17% CAGR over the next decade to as much as $47 billion in annual sales.'

Crop's tenanted Washington facility has a major advantage with low cost electricity at $0.02 per kWh and greenhouse style growing, making it one of the most efficient growing operations available in the state of Washington for high quality product.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "Our tenant growing team and their sales team have made outstanding progress with product placement in 40 retail locations for both flower, oils and extracts. We continue to build out our brands in California and Nevada and our objective is, ultimately, to be in as many states as possible."

About CROP

CROP is publicly listed company trading under symbol CROP.CSE. The company is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm, 2,115 acres of Hemp CBD farms, and a growing portfolio of common share equity in upcoming listings within the cannabis space.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line and 16 Cannabis brands.

