Drug Abuse Testing Market to Soar at 8.2% CAGR Reaching $11,833 Million by 2025

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigmarketresearch.com added a new research report titled "Drug Abuse Testing Market by Product & Services, Sample Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025 spreading across 225 pages with table and figures in it while the study predicts that the global drug abuse testing market was valued at $6,244 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $11,833 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025.

A drug test is primarily performed to confirm the presence of one or more illegal or prescription drugs in a person's urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat. The test is performed by using the samples such as urine, hair, blood, saliva, and others. Among these urine sample is the most widely preferred owing to the advantages it offers, such as lower test cost, availability of more sample, and availability of point-of-care tests. Drug testing offers a critical adjunct to clinical care and substance use. The most often tested drugs include marijuana, opioids, cocaine, morphine, and others. Drug tests are increasingly being adopted by sports organizations, employers, forensic purposes, and several other applications.

The surge in consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs across the globe is one of the major drivers for the drug testing market. In addition, technological advancements toward the development of more accurate and precise testing devices and stringent government regulations mandating drug abuse monitoring further boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries restrict the growth of the global market. On the contrary, emerging markets such as the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global drug abuse testing market is segmented based on products & services, sample type, end user, and region. Based on products & services, it is divided into equipment, rapid testing devices (RTD), consumables, and laboratory services. Based on equipment, it is further categorized into immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, and breath analyzers. Based on RTD, it is bifurcated into urine testing devices and oral fluid/saliva testing devices. Based on consumables, it is divided into assay kits, sample collection cups, calibrators & controls, and other consumables. Based on sample type, the market is divided into urine sample, breath sample, oral fluid sample, hair sample, and others.

Based on end user, it is segmented into workplace & school, drug testing laboratories, criminal justice & law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pain management centers, and personal users. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Key Market Players profiled in this report are Drägerwerk AG & Co, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Express Diagnostics International Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings,

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report): OraSure, Alfa Scientific Designs, Lifeloc, MPD, Inc., Premier Biotech, Shimadzu, Psychemedics, SureHire, CannAmm, and Omega Laboratories.

