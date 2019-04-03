Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Updates Storage Solution for Australia, New Zealand and Europe

FREMONT, Calif., April 03, 2019(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today that the Company has released its updated Enphase AC Battery (ACB) with a new battery cell supplier and improved Time-Of-Use (TOU) software for customers in Australia, New Zealand and Europe.



The modular architecture of the 1.2 kWh AC-coupled Enphase ACB system enables installers to right-size each installation for homeowners' unique energy needs and provides the flexibility to easily add more batteries as their energy usage changes over time. Homeowners can now maximize the value of their solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, taking advantage of self-consumption and more fine-grained TOU tariff management opportunities, with an expandable platform that serves evolving uses for energy storage such as residential peak shifting and grid services. Enphase ACB systems continue to use a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry which provides a high current rating, long lifecycle, excellent thermal stability, and enhanced safety and tolerance.

"In addition to the supply chain and TOU software improvements, our new ACB system has an enhanced Battery Management Unit (BMU) designed to effectively monitor the health of the battery and increase the safety and reliability of the product," said Mehran Sedigh, vice president and general manager of the energy storage business at Enphase Energy. "We have shipped over 30 MWh of residential energy storage systems to customers in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Our continued investment in the Enphase ACB reaffirms the commitment to our customers in these regions, in addition to reinforcing our target financial model."

"We are delighted to see the arrival of the updated Enphase ACB," said Ylan Sabban, co-founder and head of Groupe Solution Energie, France. "The ACB system has been ideal for completing our overall portfolio for building energy efficiency and attaining the ideal configuration. It is simple to install, safe and provides a high value-added sale for both new solar customers and retrofit customers."

"Still featuring what we believe is the safest battery chemistry and lowest upfront cost-of-entry for a modular storage system, this version of the Enphase ACB will continue to give our customers the ability to immediately start making fuller use of their own solar systems on highly flexible terms," said Lindsay Parker, CEO of Go Solar Newcastle, Australia. "This will give them the freedom to start as small as they like and easily integrate future Enphase offerings as they become available or needed."

"The new Enphase ACB is a complete energy storage solution, offering simple and effective battery storage that discharges over a period of time rather than immediately," said Dominic Crowe, director at Gess Limited, England. "This product, along with Enphase's monitoring software, gives our customers more control to determine their storage needs."

Enphase has refreshed its product portfolio in advance of the Company's upcoming product for residential energy storage, the Enphase Encharge battery product family, which is expected to be available in capacities of 3.3, 10.0 and 13.2 kWh. The Encharge battery is designed to be an integral part of Ensemble, an energy management platform that will bring a new level of choice to homeowners worldwide. Encharge will retain key product features, including ease-of-installation, safety, modularity, and scalability, and is expected to add features such as backup, outdoor rating, and faster charging and discharging.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 19 million microinverters, and over 855,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 125 countries.

