LoRa-based sensors for water leakage detection offer accurate real-time data to prevent property damage

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that iioote, a Sweden-based independent systems integrator offering Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, has integrated Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) into its line of humidity and temperature sensors for water leakage detection and damage prevention in the home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005274/en/

Semtech's LoRa Technology Reduces Water Damage in Smart Homes (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Damage caused by water leaks represent a significant threat for many property owners and insurance companies," said Robert Spertina, CEO at iioote. "Solutions with Semtech's LoRa Technology are easy to deploy, allowing property owners to simply put solutions into place to immediately prevent and combat water damage. The IoT leak management solution is scalable by the number of sensors, so almost any home can be covered, no matter its size."

iioote's use of wireless, battery powered LoRa-enabled humidity and temperature sensors are installed in areas of the home with a high risk of water leakage, for example in bathrooms, kitchens and basements. The sensors connect to a public or private residential network based on the LoRaWAN protocol and report humidity levels regularly. In addition, homeowners utilize iioote's web portal tool to monitor the data for humidity trends. In the event of a leakage situation, real-time leakage alerts notify homeowners, allowing swift action to prevent serious damage to property.

"Semtech's LoRa Technology is a proven, easy to deploy solution for smart home applications and LoRa-based sensors can be deployed anywhere to collect valuable data," said Byron BeMiller, Director of Smart Building Applications for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "For homeowners and landlords, the reliable data provided by LoRa-based sensors is invaluable for trend analysis and alerts, allowing buildings to remain in good shape. In the event of a leak, fast responses limit resulting damages, saving property and increasing customer satisfaction."

About Semtech's LoRa Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site.

About iioote

iioote is an independent systems integrator offering IoT solutions and services based on multiple IoT technologies. iioote has deep knowledge and broad international network in the IoT LPWAN ecosystem, ranging from sensor manufacturers, product and solution providers. iioote has expertise in IoT, IT and Telecom, combined with industry-specific skills from the construction, machinery and automotive industries. Further information can be found at http://www.iioote.com/en/

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to," or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors." Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRaWAN is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005274/en/

Contacts:

Ronda Grech

Semtech Corporation

(805) 250-1263

rgrech@semtech.com