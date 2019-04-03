CaniBrands Launches U.S. eCommerce Website for Next-Generation Hemp-Based CBD Products

Now Selling CBD Balms, Creams, Sublingual Oils and Oral Sprays in Four Unique Experiences: Can-i-Boost, Can-i-Fresh, Can-i-Mend, Can-i-Sleep.

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Toronto-headquartered CaniBrands Inc. officially enters the U.S. hemp-CBD market with an online eCommerce platform CaniBrands.com. The platform will support the CaniBrands' own family of brands selling next-generation CBD wellness products to all legal CBD markets across the U.S.

'We've built a proprietary insights-based analytics platform that will help us create tailored shopping experiences for the many faces of the CBD consumer,' says Chris Lord, Chief Executive Officer of CaniBrands. 'This is the first milestone in achieving our goal of revolutionizing how consumers learn and shop CBD products.'

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a relatively new option in the wellness market. According to a new estimate from cannabis industry analysts the Brightfield Group, the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022. Consumers are only just discovering CBD's multi-faceted role as a therapeutic remedy. CaniBrands' goal is to make it easier for consumers to find the CBD products tailored to their specific needs by offering research-backed information to help guide purchases and 24/7 support through live chat.

The first wave of CaniBrands products are CBD-infused body balms, skin creams, sublingual oils and nutraceutical oral sprays in four proprietary experiences: Can-i-Boost, Can-i-Fresh, Can-i-Mend, Can-i-Sleep. CaniBrands is developing the most comprehensive selection of experience-driven CBD-infused products. They are clean, all natural and nutrient-rich containing plant-based ingredients to support a healthy lifestyle. CaniBrands.com will offer 50 SKUs of premium quality CBD products by the end of 2019. Price points currently range from USD$45 to USD$129.

'Sales through our digital channel are a fundamental component of our strategy,' says Linda Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer of CaniBrands. 'We have partnered with MediaJel™, a world-leading creative and multimedia agency for the mobile era, to help us drive revenue through predictive intelligence and unparalleled customer insights.'

CaniBrands currently ships to customers in all states, with the exception of Iowa, Nebraska, Texas, Ohio and South Dakota. CaniBrands products are made only with legally sourced USA certified industrial hemp, not marijuana, making it legally available for purchase without a prescription or medical marijuana card in most states.

About CaniBrands

CaniBrands is a next-generation consumer products company that provides more choices, more experiences, more often to the emerging cannabis and CBD markets. With a growing family of brands, including OMG Farms, Sonder and CaniBrands, the company is launching hemp-derived CBD products online across the USA and entering the California market with cannabis-based products. Initial products include: cartridge and ready-to-use vape pens, balms, creams, and sublingual oils made with raw, whole plant cannabinoids and CBD isolate. For more information, visit www.CaniBrands.com.

