Golden Developing Solutions, Inc: DVLP to Host Largest 420 Shared Festival Event

DVLP to Host World's Largest 420 Festival with Launch of "Shared Festival" Event

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: DVLP) ('DVLP' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the Cannabis, Hemp, and CBD marketplace, is very excited to announce the launch of its first annual 420 Shared Festival event. The Company has already successfully enlisted a critical mass of partners and will be working from the legendary "Mile High 420 Festival" in Denver, CO -- the largest free 420 festival in the world -- to connect a network of 420 cannabis festivals across the continent, creating a shared experience that will include broadcasts, prizes, and product samples.

"In a sense, the whole cannabis culture ultimately wants to come together to share the 420 festival experience," commented DVLP CEO Stavros Triant. "We will be in Denver along with 75 thousand other enthusiasts. But all across the country on 4/20, there will be smaller festivals with several hundred to several thousand participants. We have been aggressively reaching out to the organizers of these festivals, and they are extremely enthusiastic about the idea of connecting up with us at Mile High for a shared experience."

Management notes that, following recent further moves to legalize cannabis in the US, analysts expect this year's 420 festivities to be the biggest on record. Located in Civic Center Park in Denver, the Mile High 420 Festival is widely known to be the most prominent 420 celebration in cannabis culture anywhere in the world. Company representatives will be linking up with a wide network of other festivals from a base of operations directly at the Denver event, creating a virtual shared festival experience that it believes will galvanize a community of passionate cannabis supporters.

At the same time, management believes the event will create an extremely strong platform for accelerating DVLP's brand identity and market penetration with an exceptionally well-defined target audience. The Company has already successfully enlisted more than 12 separate festivals to participate in the shared festival event. Because every organizer contacted has quickly signed up to take part in the shared event, management expects the event to include many more partner festivals by April 20.

Mr. Triant continued, "Virtually every single organizer we have contacted has immediately jumped at the chance to join our event. And we have a long list of additional organizers to contact over the next three weeks. The scale of the event has grown since our initial conception. Not only will this serve as an extremely strong platform for brand awareness for our CBD franchise, but it will also give us a potent vehicle to further accelerate our Where's Weed brand in the locator space.'

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP) is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products. The Company is also developing a high-capacity, high-quality CBD extraction and production facility. In addition, through the website of its joint venture partner, Pura Vida Vitamins (www.PuraVidaVitamins.com), as well as through wholesale and distribution channels, the Company offers a broad range of high-quality, price-competitive products, including traditional vitamins, supplements, and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle.

Golden Developing Solutions is a development-stage company providing business services and/or products supporting the cannabis industry, in which company intends to make acquisitions in the near future. Currently, 29 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws permitting their citizens to use cannabis for medical and/or recreational purposes. Cannabis has shown encouraging signs as a treatment for various medical conditions and has become increasingly more acceptable to the public and society.

