Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2019) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") provides an update on the drilling of the first well of the Corporation's 2019 drilling program targeting the Poth "A" and "B" sands in the LaVernia area of Texas.

Drilling reached total depth on April 1, 2019 and logs were recorded for evaluation by the Corporation's technical personnel. The Corporation's Management team is pleased to report that the well logs show the target sand formations in the well were as predicted, and that they are 7 meters (23 feet) higher than the Corporation's other nearby producing oil wells on the lease. There is also indication of a lower Poth "C" sand in this well. The "C" sand has been shown capable of oil production in wells in the area, some as close as 1.5 km (approximately 1 mile) from AOC's new well. The well was cased on April 2, 2019 and will be perforated at the prospective sand levels a minimum of 72 hours after casing when the cement has properly set. Production testing on the three sand zones will be conducted on the Poth "A", "B", and "C" zones following perforation. Results will be released on completion of the production testing which is currently scheduled for April 15-19, 2019 subject to equipment availability.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

