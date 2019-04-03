The northern European country's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 411 MW at the end of 2018. Around 10,000 new PV systems were deployed in total last year.Sweden's operational PV capacity increased from 231 MW at the end of 2017 to 411 MW at the end of last year, according to new official statistics released by the Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten). The figures show that 2018 was the country's best year ever in terms of solar energy development, with 180 MW added to the grid. That contrasts with 91 MW in 2017 and just 13 MW in 2016, while in 2015 and 2014 the country added ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...