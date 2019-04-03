

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Renewed hope on U.S.- China trade tariff talks is reflected on market. Meanwhile, the Brexit deadlock continues to be a concern for investors.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading mostly higher.



PMI Services Index, ISM's Non-manufacturing Index for March are the major economic announcements on Wed.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 123.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 16.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were improving 48.00 points.



The U.S. major averages eventually ended the session mixed on Tuesday. The Dow slipped 79.29 points or 0.3 percent to 26,179.13, but the S&P 500 inched up 0.05 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,867.24 and the Nasdaq rose 19.78 points or 0.3 percent to 7,848.69.



On the economic front, Markit Economics' PMI Services Index for March will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 54.8, down from 56.0 in the prior month.



ISM's Non-manufacturing Index for March will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 58.0, slightly down from 59.7 in February.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week the Crude Oil Inventories were up 2.8 million barrels and Gasoline inventories were down 2.9 million barrels.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a town hall at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota, followed by audience Q&A at 5.00 pm ET.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to participate in a panel discussion at the American Banker Association Washington Summit in Washington, D.C.



Asian stocks rose on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.22 percent to 3,216.30, a more than one-year high. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 1.25 percent at 29,986. 39. Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average climbed 207.90 points or 0.97 percent to 21,713.21. The broader Topix index closed 0.63 percent higher at 1,621.77. Australian markets ended notably higher as upbeat retail sales and trade data boosted sentiment. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 42.60 points or 0.68 percent to 6,285 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 40.90 points or 0.65 percent at 6,368.70.



European shares are mostly higher. France's CAC 40 is climbing 35.17 points or 0.65 percent. Germany's DAX is up 153.86 points or 1.31 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 13.23 points or 0.19 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 15.35 points or 0.16 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.87 percent.



