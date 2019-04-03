Referring to the bulletin from HiQ International AB's annual general meeting, held on March 26, 2019 Day, the company will carry out a stock split stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Apr 8, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: HIQ Terms: Split with redemption 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0011062728 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Apr 5, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012454619 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Apr 8, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact HiQ International AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com