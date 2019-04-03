In 2018, Bigblu Broadband (BBB) made substantial strategic progress, positioning itself at the forefront of the alternative high-speed broadband sector in Europe and Australia. With a completed European footprint, the group is now well-placed to profit from the abundance of faster, cheaper satellite capacity coming on stream in the coming years, which should enable it to take market share from ADSL and fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) and reduce churn. BBB trades at an FY1 consensus EV/EBITDA of 7.7x, a 34% discount to the UK small-cap telco sector.

