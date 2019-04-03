Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London is poised for its inaugural night match on Wednesday, April 3, which will showcase an LED lighting system highly customised to create a one-of-a-kind experience for players, spectators, and fans watching around the world.

The system was designed by Musco-Tottenham's Official Stadium Field of Play Lighting Supplier-and features the company's industry-leading Total Light Control-TLC for LED technology.

"Musco has specialised in the design and manufacture of stadium lighting solutions for over 40 years," said Matthew Collecott, Tottenham's Director of Operations. "Their experience and ability to provide pioneering solutions for arenas and stadiums around the world gives us the utmost confidence in their capabilities to deliver the best solution for the Club's new stadium."

Virtually all aspects of the LED system have been custom designed and fabricated to create a site-specific solution to match the unique features of the state-of-the-art venue. Factory-wired, aimed, and tested luminaires and cross arms were built to meet the exact specifications at each location, and supporting electronics were remotely mounted in dedicated electrical rooms.

Custom controls for the field-of-play lighting integrate with other architectural and feature lighting to create cutting-edge light shows and a truly unique entertainment experience. With Musco's long-term parts and labor warranty and performance guarantee, Tottenham Hotspur won't have to pay for any maintenance to the system well into the future.

"Tottenham was committed to building one of the most unique and innovative stadiums anywhere in the world," said Jeff Rogers, President of Musco World. "Pretty much everything we installed was custom designed and built to meet the exact needs of all of the stadium's unique architectural features. We're confident that the field of play lighting will help create an unforgettable stadium experience for Tottenham, and we're proud to have been able to partner with the Club again."

