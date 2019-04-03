Both firms will collaborate on eCommerce and Omnichannel advisory, analytical and capability-building services

Kantar, the world's leading data and consulting company and leading eCommerce performance analytics company Profitero today announced a global partnership dedicated to creating a suite of advisory, analytical and capability-building services that will help their clients become more efficient at eCommerce.

Kantar and Profitero will help joint clients manage their eCommerce and Omnichannel investments more efficiently through services that seamlessly bridge the gap between strategy and execution:

Efficient Strategy : Using Kantar's proprietary insights and consulting expertise, brands can identify the most attractive shopper, distribution, and category opportunities. Adding Profitero's granular, item-level data for Amazon and thousands of other retailers into the mix will bring new precision to strategy and planning.

Efficient Organization: Kantar's organizational design expertise and benchmarking methodology paired with Profitero data will help brands right-size their people, processes and systems against their highest-priority opportunities. Additionally, Kantar and Profitero will collaborate to provide e-learning tools and live training to help get organizations performing at higher levels.

Efficient Execution: Profitero's granular digital shelf analytics will power Kantar's statistical models and retail management platforms, allowing brands to more effectively pinpoint the products and tactics that truly move the needle. Manufacturers will be able to test new content and promotion tactics and measure the impact ahead of scaling them across the full portfolio an agile approach to eCommerce.

Mutual clients of the two companies will also see the benefits of the partnership through events and share groups, advisory projects and analytics packages.

"eCommerce is an area of growth that deserves investment, but brands can't afford to spend without discipline and focus." said Phillip Smiley, CEO, Consulting Division, Kantar. "With our complementary data and expertise, Kantar and Profitero are uniquely positioned to help brands bridge the gap between digital strategy and execution and grow quickly and efficiently at the same time

"Kantar and Profitero sit on a lot of powerful data and we are only scratching the surface in terms of the benefits we can offer global companies," said Vol Pigrukh, CEO and co-founder of Profitero. "We're excited to partner with Kantar and contribute our data science expertise and AI technology on mission to make brands more efficient and agile in eCommerce.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading data, insights and consulting company. We understand more about how people think, feel, shop, share, vote and view than anyone else. Combining our expertise in human understanding with advanced technologies, Kantar's 30,000 people help the world's leading organisations succeed and grow.

About Profitero

Profitero is the eCommerce performance analytics platform of choice for leading brands around the world. With Profitero, brands can measure their digital shelf performance across 8,000+ retailer sites and mobile apps in 50 countries, gaining actionable insights to improve product content, search placement, ratings reviews, availability, assortment and pricing. Profitero also allows brands to measure their Amazon sales, share, traffic, and conversion and connect it to their digital shelf performance, so they can precisely identify the factors influencing desired outcomes. Many of the world's leading brand manufacturers depend on Profitero's granular and highly-accurate data to measure and improve their eCommerce performance. These include Bayer, Beiersdorf, Dorel Juvenile, Edgewell, General Mills, Kids II, L'Oreal, The Master Lock Company and Molson Coors.

