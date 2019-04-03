Wasabi Technologies: Wasabi Launches Partner Network Program to Deliver Disruptive Hot Cloud Storage for Solution Providers

Premier Program Enables Immediate Dramatic Price and Performance Efficiencies for Partners and Customers

Boston, MA, April 03, 2019, the hot cloud storage company, is launching its official partner program as the go-to cloud storage solution for partners and customers. By joining the Wasabi Partner Network, partners can tap into the power of best-of-breed cloud storage with the opportunity to earn incentives, leverage sales and technical enablement, and access go-to-market resources. Wasabi's disruptive pricing model is simple and predictable, featuring no tiers and no fees for egress or API requests making Wasabi the obvious choice for solution providers, including MSPs, CSPs, system integrators, or anyone offering managed or cloud services.



IDC predicts that by 2025, the amount of data stored will be 163 zettabytes with data volumes doubling every two years. To address and scale alongside these needs, Wasabi's channel partners can immediately leverage the Wasabi powered brand and empower their customers with dramatic price and performance efficiencies. This simple solution can be implemented with existing applications and is 100% compatible with the S3 API.

The Wasabi Partner Network program puts partners in control of cumulative revenue streams with the industry's best price and performance model. Volume incentives are available to partners allowing them to resell or bundle the service, and set their own pricing options for end customers. A simple self service portal for sales and technical enablement, deal registration, and marketing resources to support go-to-market efforts is also available.

Enrico Signoretti, Analyst at GigaOm shares, "Wasabi's Cloud 2.0 vision, based on an open ecosystem of best-of-breed clouds that can interact seamlessly, is all about great technology, strong partnerships, and free data mobility. And with this new channel program, Wasabi is executing on this vision extending the partner ecosystem significantly while giving more options to the end users."

Wasabi CEO & Co-Founder, David Friend notes, "As data continues to grow and becomes the lifeblood of companies, the more their businesses will depend on where they store that data. Through a combination of affordability, speed and security, Wasabi's hot cloud storage powers companies with an unmatched ability to leverage all of their data. At Wasabi, we are looking forward to having this partner program in place, which will not only grow our global partner strategy, but our customer base as well."

Wasabi has already attracted hundreds of partners offering their hot cloud storage as part of their services offerings, ahead of the launch of the official program. Because Wasabi is integrated with leading technology alliance partners such as Cloudflare, Komprise, Packet, Rubrik, Veeam and over 200 other technologies, it is a natural fit to bundle as part of these solutions and realize immediate price and performance benefits for both the partners and their customers.

"This is a huge opportunity for partners in the cloud storage space as 75% of all storage is currently sold via channels in the US and primarily sold via the channel in Europe," says Jennifer Kula, VP of Alliances and Channels at Wasabi. "Wasabi works to help partners change the conversation with their customers, enabling them to be the hero for driving improved ROI. There are no upfront fees or minimum commitments with the Wasabi partner program and it is easy to implement and sell."

Interested in becoming a partner? Visit Wasabi.com/Partnersto learn more about the benefits, use cases, and success stories.

About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price and up to 6x the speed of Amazon S3 with no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike first generation cloud vendors, Wasabi focuses solely on providing the world's best cloud storage platform. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and ourblog.