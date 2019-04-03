One of the world's leading producers of plant-based protein products, Atlantic Natural Foods, underscored today its commitment to its European market strategy with the appointment of Mike Easterbrook as its European Representative effective July 2019.

In this role Easterbrook will lead the strategic European roll out of a number of Atlantic Natural Foods' plant-based products including the iconic Loma Linda brand, neat, and Tuno, the world's first-ever plant-based seafood/tuna alternative that has received numerous awards and accolades since its 2018 debut.

Over the past year, the company has prepared flavor profiles tailored to British palate preferences with specific package creations. In late 2018, the company announced its intention to bring affordable, high quality, shelf stable, plant-based foods to the European consumer.

"Mike has extensive knowledge and a proven track record in commercial product development, market creation, mergers and acquisitions, and international trade," said Atlantic Natural Foods founder and chairman J. Douglas Hines. "I have known him for many years and am thrilled to have his experience and passion for sustainable, alternative food products on board at this critical and exciting time in our European journey."

Hines, himself a 40-year food industry veteran, promises products that are sustainable, healthy, portable, prepare quickly, taste great, and will change the future through food innovation.

Easterbrook holds more than 40 years' experience within the grocery industry including retail, food-service, and wholesale. Before joining Atlantic Natural Foods he was Managing Director at Princes Ltd., one of Europe's leading marketers of shelf-stable foods.

"Atlantic Natural Foods is quickly gaining traction as the leader in shelf stable/ambient products in the plant-based grocery space, which makes it an exciting time to join," Easterbrook said. "I'm thrilled to use my knowledge and experience to develop the company's European presence even further. It's great to be part of creating a sustainable future for us all."

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf-stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda, Neat and Kaffree Roma brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable, and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to help them live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility in North Carolina, as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S. and in 17 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.

