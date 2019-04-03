Bonitasoft joins list of "Best Workplaces" honorees for the first time

Great Place to Work announced today the list of companies where it is great to work in France. Bonitasoft was ranked 43rd of the Best Workplaces France 2019, among companies with 50 to 500 employees.

"We are proud to have achieved not just the certification, but also the honor of being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in France. I trust and respect the people who do the hard work here at Bonitasoft, and they in turn have accepted that support and shown that they believe in our shared vision and the value of working together to achieve it."

Miguel Valdes Faura, CEO and Founder, Bonitasoft

"A big congratulations to Bonitasoft, which has made it onto our 'Palmares' lists in 43rd place in the category of companies with 50 to 500 employees. The transparency and collaboration at Bonitasoft results in tight teams and puts it among the companies where it is good to work in France. We are proud to reward this company, which implements the values it advocates, and pays attention to the quality of work life of its employees."

Patrick Dumoulin, Managing Director of Great Place to Work France

The Great Place to Work Best Workplace is the highest level of recognition of a company's quality of life at work. It distinguishes the best organizations among those which were certified as A Great Place to Work during the year.

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft helps innovative companies worldwide deliver better digital user experiences for customers and employees. The extensible, open Bonita application platform enables multidisciplinary development teams to create Living Applications that allow continuous, incremental improvement, connecting tailored user interfaces with reliable back-office operations.

With more than 1000 customers in 75 countries, and its ecosystem of more than 130,000 members, Bonitasoft is the largest provider of open-source Business Process Management, low-code and digital transformation software worldwide.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the reference on quality of life at work. Our teams of experts have been supporting the cultural transformation of organizations for over 25 years. Thanks to a unique structured methodology, we evaluate the perception of employees and the managerial practices of companies. We also offer tailor-made support solutions to help organizations become and remain great places to work and to anchor trust at the heart of their corporate culture. The goal: sustainably feed their overall performance and the fulfillment of their employees!

How are companies evaluated?

Transparent and rigorous, our methodology is based on a universal model. We evaluate organizations using two tools:

The Trust Index is a survey of employees that accounts for 2/3 of the company's final score.

The Culture Audit evaluates the quality and diversity of managerial practices implemented within the company. It counts for 1/3 of the final score.

