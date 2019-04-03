The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. launches with two limited-release bottles

Today, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. announces its launch as a highly collectible brand of Irish Whiskey, available only in exclusive locations. This long-awaited debut features two exceptionally unique whiskeys, Grain Oak and The Devil's Keep, both of which have been hand-crafted and carefully distilled to increase their smoothness, taste and quality.

After years crafting what will be the world's most collectible Irish whiskey, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. perfected proprietary mash bill and maturation techniques. By using the finest ingredients and early additions of pure Irish spring water, the final product becomes fully flavored by the oak cask throughout the entire aging process. This procedure allows for an ultra-premium, incomparable whiskey with a full-bodied mouthfeel and exceptional, robust flavours.

"Coming from a country that has strong roots in whiskey-making, we wanted to focus on creating something that embodied the traditions of Irish whiskey, while allowing ourselves to experiment and produce a superior result," explained Co-Founder of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., Jay Bradley. "In our process, we add water upfront, allowing it to marry together with the spirit, while soaking in flavours from the barrel as it ages. Other producers dilute their product after aging, which greatly reduces the flavour and work of the cask. Our technique, though it requires more expenses, vessels and storage space for the same volume of product, is what creates our signature full-bodied and smooth profiles."

The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. is launching with two limited-release whiskeys: Grain & Oak and The Devil's Keep. Grain Oak, a substantial Single Grain Irish Whiskey matured in double-charred bourbon casks, has a rich gold color with an aroma that carries traces of oak, vanilla and fruit. Aficionados can expect flavours of cane sugar, bourbon, and pecans upon their first sip. Bottles of Grain Oak can be found with select stockists for €90.00. The Devil's Keep, an ultra-rare Single Malt Irish Whiskey, has an inaugural release of only 4,950 bottles. It is artfully aged in select premium Kentucky Bourbon casks, with a golden appearance and the scent of maple syrup and toffee. The flavour balances rich oak, honey and butterscotch for a smooth, lingering finish. Bottles of The Devil's Keep are available at exclusive locations for €220.00.

In addition to the whiskey releases, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. is introducing an exclusive membership for their limited whiskeys. Members of the "Craft Cask Club" will gain access to purchase casks of their superior spirit, The Devil's Keep, along with exclusive entry to intimate events. For more information on the availability of these luxury whiskeys and how to join the Craft Cask Club or become a stockist, visit www.craftirishwhiskey.com.

About The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.: Founded in 2015, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. is the first and only Irish whiskey company to cask at 52% ABV. With category-bending distillation, bonding, barreling and maturation processes, each of their highly-collectible whiskeys provide more depth of flavour, silky smoothness and a luxurious mouthfeel. The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. only uses products that are guaranteed to be of the utmost quality, including pure Irish spring water and top-quality Irish barley, to create the most collectable Irish whiskey on the market. If you are an establishment looking to become one of our exclusive carriers, reach out to stockist@craftirishwhiskey.com. For more information, visit www.craftirishwhiskey.com, check out our latest video, or follow us on Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005106/en/

Contacts:

Jay Bradley

+353-83-068-1960

Jay@CraftIrishWhiskey.com